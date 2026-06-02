OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The Ocean View Police Department has introduced a new safety education initiative aimed at giving local students life-saving skills.
Fifth-grade students at Lord Baltimore Elementary School participated in CPR and Stop the Bleed training on Monday, June 1.
OVPD said the program was developed by School Resource Officer Sgt. Rhys Bradshaw and is designed to educate students, strengthen relationships between law enforcement and students and provide practical emergency response skills.
The training was led with help from the Millville Volunteer Fire Company and Lord Baltimore Elementary School staff. Students received instruction on hands-only CPR, bleeding control techniques and basic first aid concepts.
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said the initiative reflects the department’s goal to connect with local children while educating them.
"Research indicates that students in this age group are capable of providing quality CPR and first aid. Our hope is that the skills taught through this program will remain with these students throughout their lives and may someday help save a life," McLaughlin said.