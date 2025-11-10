OCEAN VIEW, Del.- The Ocean View Police Department is teaming up with TacMed Solutions to host a hands-on K9 Diesel High-Fidelity Canine Medical Simulator training on Monday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ocean View Police Department, 201 Central Avenue.
The agency says the K9 Diesel simulator provides hands-on practice in emergency medical care for working dogs, allowing participants to develop skills in realistic trauma scenarios. Attendees will practice performing airway management, hemorrhage control, wound packing, and patient assessment with lifelike feedback, helping ensure readiness for real-world emergencies.
“This demonstration will allow K9 handlers, first responders, and tactical medics to gain real-world experience in managing life-threatening canine injuries,” said Chief Kenneth McLaughlin. “Our goal is to ensure that every responder who works with a K9 partner has the confidence and skills to save a dog’s life in the field.”
According to police, the event is open to K9 handlers, search-and-rescue teams, tactical medics, emergency responders, and veterinary professionals who support working dogs.
Some of the simulator’s key features include realistic canine anatomy, interchangeable limbs and wounds, realistic audio cues, and a remote-control system that allows for live trauma simulation.
The demonstration is free and open to regional law enforcement and public safety agencies, though space is limited and early arrival is encouraged.