SALISBURY, Md. — The Salisbury Zoo has a new guest to wow and amaze visitors. Dale is an eight-year-old male ocelot acquired through the Ocelot Species Survival Plan, which, according to the Zoo, is a collaborative effort within the zoological community to ensure the survival of the species under human care.
Dale was born at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina and spent some time at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Texas. He made his way to the Salisbury Zoo just before his eighth birthday on March 8.
The Salisbury Zoo has housed ocelots since 1984. Dale’s arrival follows the recent transfer of a female ocelot, Anahi, to the Buffalo Zoo in New York, also part of the SSP program. Dale and Anahi are siblings from different litters, and the Zoo says that reinforces its role in ocelot conservation efforts.
Ocelots are native to the southwestern United States, including Texas and Arizona, but have disappeared from other states including Arkansas and Louisiana. Habitat loss, fragmentation, vehicle collisions, and poaching have contributed to their decline. In the U.S., ocelots are considered critically imperiled, with an estimated 50 to 80 individuals remaining in Texas.
Visitors can view Dale in his new habitat as he gets used to his surroundings. According to The Salisbury Zoo, his presence supports conservation efforts and provides educational opportunities about the species.