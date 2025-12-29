OCPD mourns loss of retired K-9 Rocco

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Rocco, a dedicated and decorated service dog who spent years helping keep the community safe alongside his handler, Corporal Sean McHugh.
Police say Rocco passed away recently after living out a well-earned retirement. He was born on Dec. 1, 2014, in Poland and joined the department in 2016 after completing his training at Shallow Creek Kennels. Certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association, Rocco served as a narcotics-detection, detention, and patrol K-9.
Throughout his career, OCPD says Rocco was instrumental in numerous drug investigations and patrol operations. One of the most memorable cases, according to Corporal McHugh, was a successful track near the beach that led to the discovery of two robbery suspects hiding in bushes with stolen property still in hand.
Rocco officially retired from the force on Nov. 1, 2023. In retirement, he enjoyed the simple pleasures of life—fetching his Chuckit ball, barking at neighbors, and charming his family into sharing their meals. He formed a deep bond with Corporal McHugh and his family, especially during his later years.
"Rocco was more than a police K-9. He was a partner, a protector, and a beloved family member," the department said in a statement. "We are grateful for his service, loyalty, and the lasting impact he made."
The department thanked the community for its ongoing support in remembering and honoring Rocco’s legacy.