Officer calls increase in Ocean City compared to October last year.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Noise complaints, DUI arrests and traffic stops all saw increases in Ocean City this October compared to last year, according to new data released by the Ocean City Police Department.
Residents say the rise in special events and larger crowds may be contributing to the uptick.
“Natural part of more people, more violations,” said Dan King, who frequently visits Ocean City. He believes the higher number of visitors is tied to some of the increases. “There's a lot more events going on. A lot more people coming in,” he said.
Police reported year-to-year jumps in several enforcement categories:
Key October 2024 → October 2025 changes:
Officer Calls for Service: 2,685 → 2,943
Traffic Stops: 776 → 804
Boardwalk Noise Complaints: 0 → 11
DUI Arrests: 8 → 18
Trespassing: 9 → 25
One of the most notable increases came from noise complaints on the Boardwalk, which rose from zero in October 2024 to 11 this year. Ashley Miller, the deputy communications officer for the Ocean City Police Department, said street performers were the primary source of the calls.
“Street performers up on the Boardwalk that generates some noise complaints. Varying from karaoke music to harmonicas and things like that,” Miller said.
As for the rise in DUI arrests, Miller said the department has a dedicated team of officers focused on identifying and stopping impaired drivers, a unit funded through grant money.
“This is Chief Austin's first year and that is one of his big things is community policing and proactive policing,” she said.
King said he supports the department’s efforts to stay ahead of the trends.
“You always want to try and stay ahead of it before it ends up with somebody getting hurt,” he said.
Police say most street performers have been issued warnings so far, but repeat violations could lead to citations.