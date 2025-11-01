Old Racetrack Road to close for Railroad Maintenance

MILLVILLE, Del. - According to DelDOT, Old Racetrack Road will be closed between Brick Manor Road and North 2nd Street beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, as Delmarva Central Railroad crews perform track rehabilitation, resurfacing, and general maintenance at the railroad crossing.
DelDOT says the closure will remain in effect around the clock through 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, when the work is expected to be completed.
A detour will guide motorists around the work zone. DelDOT says drivers going east will follow Saint George Road, Delmar Road, State Road and Bi-State Boulevard before returning to Old Racetrack Road. West going traffic will take Bi-State Boulevard, State Road, Delmar Road, and Saint George Road to reconnect with Old Racetrack Road, according to DelDOT.