OCEAN CITY, Md.- One person was flown to a Baltimore-area hospital after a residential fire broke out Monday afternoon in West Ocean City.
The Ocean City Fire Department, along with units from Berlin and Ocean Pines, responded at about 4:28 p.m. to a reported structure fire at 12704 Old Bridge Road. Firefighters arrived to find smoke inside a single-story cottage.
Crews entered the home and found an adult occupant who was unable to evacuate. The individual was removed from the residence, given immediate medical care and then transported by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command for advanced treatment. Officials did not immediately release the patient’s condition.
Investigators with the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by careless smoking in bed.
"Ocean City firefighters acted swiftly and decisively in challenging conditions," said Fire Marshal Matthew Owens. "Their rapid intervention gave this individual a fighting chance."
The Fire Marshal’s Office urged residents to recognize the dangers of smoking indoors, particularly in bed, and emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms in preventing similar incidents.