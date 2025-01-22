MILTON, Del. - An online petition was created to raise the height requirement for fences at Overbrook Shores.
Carolyn Hoops started the petition and is asking the Overbrook Shores Homeowner's Association to revise the fence covenant that limits the height to four feet.
Kathy Connell walked into her backyard on Wednesday, unlocking her five foot fence. Connell says the current HOA wants her to remove this top portion of her fence, saying it's one foot too tall.
That's what inspired her to sign a petition challenging the height limit. Connell would like the limit to allow fences four to six feet in height.
Connell told CoastTV that she was was aware of the fence covenant that enforces the four foot limit but says she was told by the previous HOA president that she can have a four foot fence with a one foot see through on the top, and that would be acceptable.
She says she's lived in her home since 2002 and had a pool installed in 2006. Connell told CoastTV that she was assured she would be grandfathered in, and she chose this height for safety.
"At the time, I did write to my insurance company. They said that they preferred, it wasn't mandatory, but they preferred the higher fence because of liability and safety with children," said Connell.
She says there is a bus stop at her corner and children would sometimes cut behind her house and she was concerned about the children falling into her pool.
Robert Adams also lives in the neighborhood. He says most of the community is fine with the current four foot height limit.
"Well, we've talked about this at the meetings for two years. We've had votes in the meetings and the majority of people are against it," said Adams.
People who live at Overbrook Shores told CoastTV it takes two thirds of the community votes to amend a covenant, and that could happen this weekend.
The Overbrook Shores Homeowners Association will be meeting on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Milton Library. Connell shared with CoastTV that a number of people will be in attendance in regard to the fence covenant.