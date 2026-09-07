DELAWARE- Delaware State Police will host three open houses in September for students interested in learning about law enforcement and exploring a potential career in policing.
The Trooper Youth Program is open to students in ninth grade and above, ages 14 to 18. The program provides hands-on exposure to police procedures, community service and career opportunities while emphasizing leadership, responsibility, commitment and professionalism.
According to Delaware State Police, students will learn procedures such as fingerprinting, evidence collection, radar operation, criminal investigations and patrol work. They will also take part in community service activities across Delaware.
The program provides mentoring and training for students considering a future in law enforcement, including opportunities that could lead to seasonal police work.
Organizers say students must meet several qualifications to participate. Applicants must:
- have at least a 2.0 grade-point average
- have no criminal arrest history
- meet the program's stated standards for maturity and appearance.
Delaware State Police said the opportunity is not a discipline program.
The upcoming open houses will give students and their families an opportunity to learn more about the program and speak with a Delaware State Police trooper.
The Sussex County open house will be held Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Troop 4, 23652 Shortly Road in Georgetown.
The Kent County open house is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Troop 3 Community Room, 3759 S. State Street in Camden.
The New Castle County open house will also be held Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Troop 6 Community Room, 3301 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington.