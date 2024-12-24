Marijuana

According to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, there were a total of 529 applicants that advanced to the lottery stage.

DELAWARE - On Dec. 19, a lottery was held for 15 open retail marijuana licenses available in the first state. While the winners were chosen that day, the names have now been made available.

Sussex County winners include:

  • Nicholas Cote
  • Azi Kenaya
  • Justin Savaya
  • Purvi Patel
  • Sadhanaben Patel

Kent County winners include:

  • Jorge Alvillar
  • Nicholas Scavio
  • Jeffrey Yatooma

New Castle County winners include:

  • Bikram KC
  • Najat Shahara
  • Kenneth Lynch
  • John Paolella
  • Matthew Ferraro
  • Sydney Barnett
  • Sanchi Patel

According to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, there were a total of 529 applicants that advanced to the lottery stage. One micro cultivation license applicant told CoastTV News the positive impact cannabis has had on his life.

However, where and under what conditions marijuana can be sold or used are decisions left to towns. A breakdown of who has approved its sale/use and who's still discussing it can be found here.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you