DELAWARE - On Dec. 19, a lottery was held for 15 open retail marijuana licenses available in the first state. While the winners were chosen that day, the names have now been made available.
Sussex County winners include:
- Nicholas Cote
- Azi Kenaya
- Justin Savaya
- Purvi Patel
- Sadhanaben Patel
Kent County winners include:
- Jorge Alvillar
- Nicholas Scavio
- Jeffrey Yatooma
New Castle County winners include:
- Bikram KC
- Najat Shahara
- Kenneth Lynch
- John Paolella
- Matthew Ferraro
- Sydney Barnett
- Sanchi Patel
According to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, there were a total of 529 applicants that advanced to the lottery stage. One micro cultivation license applicant told CoastTV News the positive impact cannabis has had on his life.
However, where and under what conditions marijuana can be sold or used are decisions left to towns. A breakdown of who has approved its sale/use and who's still discussing it can be found here.