REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested two people from Salisbury, in connection with organized retail theft after a series of shopliftings at the Tanger Bayside Outlets in Rehoboth Beach.
28-year-old Antonio Hunter and 44-year-old Kizzy Holbrook were taken into custody on Aug. 28 after allegedly stealing merchandise from several stores, including Coach, Nike, Victoria’s Secret, Lids and Adidas. The stolen goods are valued at $2,293.
The incident began at 4:57 p.m. when DSP responded to the Coach Outlet at 36698 Bayside Outlet Drive for a reported theft. Witnesses described the suspect as a Black male wearing a white shirt, red hat, and red shoes, who had taken a duffle bag from the store. Despite a search, the suspect was not immediately located.
Later, at 7:08 p.m., troopers were called back to the shopping center for another shoplifting incident at the Nike Outlet. The same male suspect, accompanied by a Black female in a black shirt and dark pants, was seen stealing items. The suspects were spotted leaving in a black Toyota Corolla with Delaware plates.
Troopers located the car in the parking lot and arrested Holbrook, who was inside. Hunter was apprehended shortly after, exiting the Lids Outlet.
Both suspects were transported to Troop 7, where they were charged with multiple felonies, including four counts of organized retail theft, shoplifting over $1,500, second-degree conspiracy, and receiving stolen property. Hunter and Holbrook were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on their own recognizance.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Delaware State Police.