GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Brandywine Valley SPCA celebrated a heartwarming success this weekend at its 18th Mega Adoption Event, where 1,114 pets found their forever homes just in time for the holidays.
The two-day event, held Dec. 14-15 across BVSPCA locations and partner shelters in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, matched hundreds of cats and dogs with loving families.
“We heard adopters welcoming new companions as their first pet, others were looking for a new companion after a recent loss, and others wanted a furry sibling for a pet already in their home. With each adoption, from puppies and kittens to our longest residents, long-timers from partner shelters, and seniors, our teams were overwhelmed with gratitude watching them walk out the door,” BVSPCA shared in a statement.
The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of sponsors Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and Discover. Reduced adoption fees of $35, which included microchipping, spay/neuter services, and vaccinations, helped encourage adoptions for pets of all ages and breeds.
Last year’s Mega Adoption Event set a record with 1,141 adoptions, and this year’s total of 1,114 adoptions once again proved the event’s importance in saving lives. Each adoption created space to rescue more animals in need.
The BVSPCA encourages recent adopters to share “Mega Happy Tail” updates and watch for adoption photos to be posted this week. For those who missed this year’s event, more opportunities to adopt are available through BVSPCA locations year-round.