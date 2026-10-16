BERLIN, Md.- The Town of Berlin has been awarded $487,500 in federal grant funding to develop a new skate park at Heron Park, bringing a new recreational amenity closer to reality for skaters of all ages and abilities.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources awarded the funding through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which supports outdoor recreation projects across the state.
The agency says the planned Heron Park Skate Park will feature a concrete skating area with ramps, grind rails, a bowl and a plaza. The project will include final design work, site preparation and construction.
The grant is part of more than $7 million in funding awarded for state, county and municipal recreation projects throughout Maryland. The money will support improvements to existing parks and new amenities to expand outdoor recreation opportunities.
Other grant-funded projects include improvements to Oak Road Park in Baltimore County, redevelopment of Wheaton Forest Local Park in Montgomery County and the second phase of development at RedGate Park in Rockville.
State leaders say the funding will also support a new trail bridge over the Patapsco River at Patapsco Valley State Park and additional recreational facilities at Willowbrook Outdoor Wellness Center in Allegany County.
For Berlin, the Heron Park project represents a significant investment in local recreation, with a planned facility designed to accommodate skaters with different skill levels and abilities. The new federal funding comes after $300,000 in state funding from the state Board of Public Works.
The grant will help cover the project's design, site work and construction, adding a new destination for outdoor activity in the Worcester County town.