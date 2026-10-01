MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges after agents found several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine along with six guns during a search of his home.
Charles Meritt, 54, waived indictment and pleaded guilty Sept. 29 before U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.
Court documents show Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a federal search warrant at Meritt’s home on March 16. Agents found more than 2.5 kilograms, or about 5.5 pounds, of methamphetamine in Meritt’s bedroom, along with more than 600 grams of cocaine, six firearms, a scale and packaging materials.
Meritt faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Federal sentences are typically less than the statutory maximum. A federal district court judge will determine Meritt’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors required by law.
U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace and DEA Philadelphia Field Division Special Agent in Charge Timothy Flaherty announced the guilty plea. The DEA’s Philadelphia Field Division investigated the case with assistance from Delaware State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Frey is prosecuting the case.