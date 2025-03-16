SALISBURY, Md. – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore is offering more than $600,000 in scholarships to students in the region.
CFES has a diverse range of scholarships, each with specific eligibility requirements. Some are based on a student’s intended field of study, such as education, STEM, HVAC repair, welding and culinary arts. Others consider high school affiliation, GPA, athletic involvement, community service or organizational memberships.
"Students should not assume that scholarships aren’t for them," said Cathy Diekmann, CFES Director of Scholarships & Community Engagement. "Paying for college is a huge undertaking for nearly every student, but there are a variety of resources to help."
Applications are open on the foundation’s website, with many scholarships having an April 1 deadline.