BERLIN, Md. — Some Worcester County parents are raising concerns about the 2026–27 school calendar after learning the school year is scheduled to begin before Labor Day.
Under the current plan, students would return to class on Aug. 31, a week before Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 7 in 2026. According to the Worcester County Board of Education, the decision was made because the holiday falls later than usual, making an earlier start the best option for the school year schedule.
According to the Worcester County Board of Education, parents were previously asked to vote on three proposed calendar options for the 2026–27 school year. Aileen Price, a parent in the county, said none of the options included schools starting the week before Labor Day and that some families were unaware the school year would start before the holiday.
“Some parents who've booked vacation, sometimes you don't have the opportunity to get a refund or make changes last minute,” Price said.
However, according to the Worcester County Board of Education, starting the school year before Labor Day is not unprecedented and has happened before.
Price said while she understands the reasoning behind the decision, it has created challenges for families who already made plans.
Parents have also voiced concerns about other parts of the proposed calendar, including professional development days scheduled throughout the school year. Those are days when students do not attend school and are set on different days depending on whether students attend elementary, middle, or high school. Parents with children in multiple schools say that schedule could create logistical challenges.
Some parents are now pushing for the calendar to be reconsidered before the school year begins. An online petition calling for changes has already gathered more than 600 signatures.