GEORGETOWN, Del. - Bryans Store Road between Big Mill Road and Asketum Branch Road will be closed, according to DelDOT, starting on Dec. 2.
The closure comes as DelDOT installs a cross road pipe. Cross road pipes are often used to carry water from one side of a road to another.
Detours that DelDOT recommends include turning right onto Asketum Branch Road and making a left onto Parsons Road to Big Mill Road if coming from Route 20. From East Trap Pond Road, follow Parsons Road, make a right onto Asketum Branch Road, then make a left onto Bryans Store Road.
This closure is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 6.