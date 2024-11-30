Bryans Store Road

The closure comes as DelDOT installs a cross road pipe. Cross road pipes are often used to carry water from one side of a road to another. 

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Bryans Store Road between Big Mill Road and Asketum Branch Road will be closed, according to DelDOT, starting on Dec. 2.

Detours that DelDOT recommends include turning right onto Asketum Branch Road and making a left onto Parsons Road to Big Mill Road if coming from Route 20. From East Trap Pond Road, follow Parsons Road, make a right onto Asketum Branch Road, then make a left onto Bryans Store Road.

This closure is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 6.

