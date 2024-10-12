Ray Road

The project includes replacing the existing rigid frame with a new concrete rigid frame, installing concrete wingwalls, placing riprap for scour protection and reconstructing road approaches.

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - DelDOT has announced the closure of Seashore Highway (Business Route 404) between Ray Road and Federalsburg Road from Monday, Oct. 14, through Dec. 19, for the replacement of Bridge 3-114.

Drivers on Federalsburg Road heading north will be directed to Route 18, Route 13 and Newton Road. Southbound drivers will need to follow a similar detour, in reverse.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

