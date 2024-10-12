BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - DelDOT has announced the closure of Seashore Highway (Business Route 404) between Ray Road and Federalsburg Road from Monday, Oct. 14, through Dec. 19, for the replacement of Bridge 3-114.
The project includes replacing the existing rigid frame with a new concrete rigid frame, installing concrete wingwalls, placing riprap for scour protection and reconstructing road approaches.
Drivers on Federalsburg Road heading north will be directed to Route 18, Route 13 and Newton Road. Southbound drivers will need to follow a similar detour, in reverse.