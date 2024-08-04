HARRINGTON, Del. – Six participants, including top fundraiser J.T. Robbins of Felton, had the opportunity to kiss a 3-month-old piglet named Pucker Up at the 2024 Delaware 4-H Pig Kissing Contest held during the Delaware State Fair.
Participants collected donations from across the state over the past few weeks. The individual who raised the least money, the top four fundraisers, and the crowd favorite earned the privilege of kissing the pig.
Robbins, representing the Delaware Young Farmers and Ranchers, raised over $1,100, securing his spot among the top fundraisers. He is a second-generation pig kisser, following in his parents' footsteps.
"It all goes to a great cause, and I had a great time laughing and joking with the great people in the contest," Robbins said.
Participants engaged in activities to gain crowd support, with Robbins showcasing his comedy by telling a joke about a three-legged pig saving its owner's life. He also attempted to throw a pigskin into a bucket while wearing optical illusion glasses. The event provided enjoyment for both the crowd and participants.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Delaware Junior Exhibitors Scholarships. Since its inception 31 years ago, the contest has raised over $200,000. The Delaware 4-H Foundation sponsors and facilitates the event.