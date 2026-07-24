HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware Food is Medicine Committee is set to unveil the path towards a statewide 'Food is Medicine' system on Tuesday, July 28 on the Delaware State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The FIMC has selected University of Delaware, Beebe Healthcare, and Deloitte as their three vendors to maximize the over $1 million allocated to establish a sustainable FIM infrastructure.
Each vendor is set to present at the FIMC meeting, outlining project goals, timelines, and implementation strategies to ensure the First State’s FIM system is sustainable while also increasing access to preventative healthcare and reducing healthcare costs.
“The Delaware Food is Medicine Committee has been steadfast in building a FIM system to transform the health and well-being of more Delawareans, while also tackling the barriers in our healthcare system," said Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Chair of the Delaware Food is Medicine Committee. "This investment, which will be driven forward by the FIMC and dedicated vendors, will establish a durable and sustainable FIM network to nurture communities for years to come."