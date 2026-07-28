MILLSBORO, Del.- A section of Patriots Way in Millsboro will be closed for nearly two weeks beginning Aug. 10 as crews reconstruct travel lanes for the new Delaware State Police Troop 4 barracks entrance.
The Delaware Department of Transportation said Patriots Way will be closed between Avenue of Honor and Doe Bridge Lane from Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.
During the closure, drivers traveling south on Patriots Way will be directed to turn right onto Avenue of Honor, then left onto Bethesda Road before returning to Patriots Way.
Drivers traveling north on Patriots Way will take a slight left onto Bethesda Road, turn right onto Avenue of Honor and reconnect with Patriots Way.
DelDOT said the temporary closure is necessary to allow reconstruction of the roadway associated with the new entrance to the Troop 4 barracks.