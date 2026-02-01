Paul Kares awards $2,000 grant to Belmont University student musician

LEWES, Del. - Gabriella Pasqua has received a $2,000 grant from Paul Kares to fund the professional recording and mastering of her original music.
Gabriella Pasqua performed at The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes, a venue managed by Paul Kares that supports young culinary and performing artists. The grant will allow her to professionally produce two original songs for release on streaming platforms.
Pasqua, 20, is a junior at Belmont University in Tennessee, majoring in songwriting with a minor in creative writing. She said the funding will help her showcase her growth as an artist and pursue additional performance opportunities.
“Our awards committee voted unanimously for her,” said Jim Rivette, the President of Paul Kares. “She had an excellent performance, great references, and a compelling application.”