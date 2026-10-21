LEWES, Del. - A barbershop in Peddler’s Village has reopened after a snowstorm in March caused its roof to collapse, forcing the business to close for eight months.
The storm destroyed much of the shop’s equipment and tools, according to the owners. While the building was being rebuilt, the owners rented chairs at another location to continue working.
But the temporary arrangements came with challenges. Davis said the business lost at least half of its clientele while the shop was closed.
"We're very excited and we're just hoping that everybody will come back and see us," Davis said.
The reopening marks a fresh start for the owners, who had been operating the business for about a year before the storm hit.
"I would say that emotionally was the hardest. It took so much for us to get the shop. We finally got it open and we were doing really well. You just never know when you open something, how it's going to go and then all of a sudden bam. We thought, oh it's over," Davis said.
Despite the setback, the owners are focused on moving forward and welcoming customers back.
"We just we dealt with it and now we're back on track. So we're trying to keep that in the past and move forward," Davis said.
Customer Stanley Kline said he continues to visit the barbershop because of the service he receives.
"The ladies, they're awesome. They do a great job. And, that's why I keep coming back. Like the old days, if you have good people, you stay with them" Kline said.
The owners hope former customers will return and help the business rebuild its clientele after months away from its original location.