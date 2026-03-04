LEWES, Del.- A local barbershop in Peddler’s Village is facing months of repairs after last week’s blizzard caused its roof to collapse.
Co-owner Jayna Stracci said the roof caved in, leaving the shop inaccessible from the front. Luckily, the business was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.
“We are normally open on Tuesday, and we decided not to open because we didn’t know how the weather was going to be and we have a lot of older clientele,” said Stracci. “Thank God we did not open because, as you can see behind me, the entire roof collapsed on the shop. The beams, the structure — we basically lost everything.”
Stracci said most of the shop’s equipment and tools were destroyed.
Despite the damage, the business plans to continue operating temporarily. Stracci said the owner of Anchor and Iron Salon, located across the plaza, reached out and offered three chairs for rent.
The barbershop will operate out of Anchor and Iron while repairs are underway. Hours will shift slightly from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but prices and staff will remain the same.
Owners said renovations could take between two and five months, pending insurance, inspections and demolition. They hope to reopen in their original space before summer.
“The one good thing out of this whole thing is we are going to have a brand-new shop,” Stracci said. “We’re hoping to be back bigger and better.”