LEWES, Del. - The Peninsula Gallery announces 'Lyrical Landscapes', a solo exhibition by abstract landscape artist Neelam Padte. The exhibit is running from Nov. 2 to Nov. 24. The exhibit features 25 new paintings, alongside a display of Neelam’s fine art floorcloths. This will be the first time her practical artworks will be showcased at the gallery.
An artist reception will be held on Nov. 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., offering visitors the chance to meet Neelam and explore her vibrant and abstract representations of nature. Admission to the reception is free and open to the public.
Born in Mumbai, India, Neelam’s journey as an artist evolved over time, transitioning from graphic design to her current abstract painting style influenced by artists such as Henri Matisse and Mark Rothko. Her landscapes are constructed using acrylics, oil sticks, graphite and charcoal and she says reflect her connection to the elements of earth, water, wind, fire and space.