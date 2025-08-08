OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has confirmed Dominic Vuotto of Gilbertsville, Pa., as the new state record holder for blueline tilefish in the Atlantic Division. It was Vuotto’s first time fishing.
Vuotto caught the 21.3 pound fish on July 26 while fishing offshore near Washington Canyon, according to a release from DNR. He was aboard the Foolish Pleasures, a charter boat out of Ocean City. The group was originally fishing for tuna, but after having no success, they shifted their focus to blueline tilefish.
Vuotto said he dropped his line into deep water and felt a strike before reeling in the record-breaking fish.
“My friends were kidding that it was taking too long,” Vuotto told DNR. “But when the fish reached the surface, everyone cheered at the size of it.”
The fish was weighed on a certified scale in Bahia Marina. According to the DNR, the previous state record for the fish was 20.6 pounds, set by angler London J. Anthony last year.
Vuotto told DNR he now plans to fish more often and spend additional time boating in Ocean City.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources maintains state sport fish records in four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers who believe they’ve landed a potential record are encouraged to download the state record application and call 410-991-0748. Note: the department advises that fish be immersed in ice water to preserve the most accurate weight until it can be certified.