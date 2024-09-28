Award winners

Bruce West- Gillis Gilkerson, Payton Bridge – Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Greg Ennis – Gillis Gilkerson, Tyler Barnes – Gillis Gilkerson, Jayme Hayes – Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, Kate Bleile – Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, Chris Garvey – ABC Chesapeake Shores. (Associated Builders and Contractors Chesapeake Shores)

SALISBURY, Md. — The Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center in Salisbury has been honored with an Excellence in Construction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors – Chesapeake Shores Chapter. Gillis Gilkerson, the general contractor, received recognition in the Renovation: $2 million to $10 million category for transforming a vacant K-Mart into a 25,000-square-foot experiential learning facility.

Using an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) method, the project converted the space into a mock Main Street for students to explore concepts like entrepreneurship and financial independence.

Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center

"You can tell kids the rules of soccer, you can explain to them how to dribble, but until they are out on the field doing it themselves – it doesn’t click," said Jayme Hayes, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore. "That’s what the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center offers students; it’s a field of life."

The facility features customized designs, including steel columns transformed into trees and epoxy floors mimicking grass. The award was accepted by Barnes, Project Manager Greg Ennis, Superintendent Bruce West, and Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore representatives.

