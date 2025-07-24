GEORGETOWN, Del. - Smarter and more sustainable development that's one of the goal's driving the Sussex County Land Use Working Group. On Thursday, members made progress, reviewing only eight of 17 proposed recommendations during their latest meeting.
It’s been a long road for the working group, which has held seven meetings to date. Joe Pika, who has attended each one, said he feels the county government and the group are not aligned.
"The county feels like they’ve made good progress and are getting close to wrapping things up," Pika said. "I think a lot of the members felt that there were issues that had not yet been resolved."
Thursday’s meeting ended with a nearly hour-long discussion on the timing of road improvements in connection with new housing developments. The issue is a point of contention, as road upgrades managed by the Delaware Department of Transportation often take significantly longer to complete than home construction.
Despite the challenges, some members see signs of meaningful progress. Matthew Padron, who represents an affordable housing developer on the working group, said he’s encouraged by the group’s momentum.
"It’s honestly progressing quite well. We’re really getting into the details, and there’s a lot of thoughtful consideration," Padron said. "I think we’re getting to a really good position on this and will have some strong recommendations."
Among those proposals are significant environmental measures, including requirements to preserve at least 30% of forested areas within designated growth zones. Outside those zones, the target increases to 50%.
Another major recommendation involves a comprehensive countywide rezoning effort aligned with long-term infrastructure and land use goals.
Whether these proposals are ultimately adopted or not, each one represents an effort to shape future development in a way that benefits residents of Sussex County.
The next Land Use Working Group meeting is scheduled for Aug. 5, where members will voice their support or opposition to each recommendation, a follow-up meeting is planned for Aug. 21.