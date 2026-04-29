MILFORD, Del. - Marianina “Nina” Pletcher has won the race for Milford’s Ward 2 City Council seat, according to results certified by the city following the April 25 election.
The city certified that Pletcher received 72 votes, defeating Kimberly Wills, who earned 31 votes, and Desiray Anderson, who received 19 votes.
Out of 122 total votes cast, Pletcher secured about 59 percent of the vote. Wills received roughly 25 percent, while Anderson finished with about 16 percent. The Ward 2 seat was open after incumbent Lori Connor did not run for re-election. The position carries a two-year term.
According to the city, The Honorable Noel Eason Primos of the Superior Court of Delaware will administer the oath of office.