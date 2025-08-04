SEAFORD, Del. - A pocket dial early Saturday morning led Seaford police to arrest a man with a stolen gun and drugs after a brief chase.
Around 4:01 a.m. Aug. 2, dispatchers at the Sussex County Communications Center received an open-line phone call. A woman and man could be heard talking, and the woman mentioned the man pulling out a gun and shooting, police said. Dispatchers traced the call to 332 North Market Street, afraid it was a possible dangerous domestic situation.
When officers arrived, they saw a man getting out of a car. After being ordered to show his hands, the man ran away. Police said he was caught at a nearby home and identified as 54-year-old James Jenkins.
A search of Jenkins turned up suspected cocaine, while a search of the car uncovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver, 7.6 grams of methamphetamine, buspirone pills and more cocaine. The gun had been reported stolen from New Castle City, and Jenkins was prohibited from possessing guns, police said.
A passenger, 39-year-old Mia Purnell, said she was not in danger and did not call police, but dispatchers confirmed the call came from her phone. She was arrested on several outstanding capias warrants.
Jenkins faces multiple felony charges including possession of a firearm during a felony, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, receiving a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest. He is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $84,500 secured bail. Purnell was released on unsecured bail.