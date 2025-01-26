MILLSBORO, Del. - A Milford man was arrested after a high-speed chase and crash near Millsboro on Saturday, Jan. 25, leaving an elderly man seriously injured.
Delaware State Police say 40-year-old Candido Felix Reynolds was driving an Audi A8 southbound on Mount Joy Road. A trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, Reynolds fled at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly on Cannon Road and eluding the trooper.
Reynolds lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Cannon Road and Indian Mission Road, where he failed to stop at a stop sign and continued southbound. The Audi then struck the rear of a Jaguar XK, driven by an 83-year-old Millsboro man.
The elderly driver was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, while Reynolds sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
A search of Reynolds’ vehicle revealed approximately 29.14 grams of cocaine, according to police.
Reynolds was taken into custody and charged with the following:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (felony)
Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree
Reckless Driving
Multiple traffic violations
Reynolds was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,000 secured bond.
Indian Mission Road was closed for about four hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident.