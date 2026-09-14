LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 46-year-old Lewes man on felony gun and drug charges following a search of a house on Pinetown Road.
Christopher Smith was arrested Sept. 10 after the Sussex County Special Investigations Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 30000 block of Pinetown Road.
Police said the warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into Smith for the distribution of illegal narcotics from that house. Smith was detained during the search, and a child was inside the home at the time, according to police.
During the search, police said investigators found a .22-caliber handgun and ammunition, 12-gauge ammunition, about 11.60 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, a Pyrex container with white residue, drug paraphernalia and $1,052 in suspected drug proceeds.
Smith was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited with a prior violent crime or felony; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity; possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity; knowingly operating or attempting to operate a clandestine laboratory; possession of drug paraphernalia; and unlawfully dealing with a child by permitting a child to remain in a place where narcotics or dangerous drug activity occurs.
Police said Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $46,000 secured bond.