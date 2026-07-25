This article has been updated with information from Delaware State Police on the identification of the Seaford bicyclist killed.
SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon near Seaford.
Police say 73-year-old Michael Barrett of Seaford was riding east on Woodpecker Road, west of Butler Branch Road, when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction. Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver left without stopping, according to troopers.
Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may have passenger-side damage, possibly near the turn signal housing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo with Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers. The investigation remains ongoing.