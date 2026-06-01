LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a string of commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries involving two suspects at several Coastal Highway businesses during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30.
Troopers were called to Coastal Plaza at approximately 6:30 a.m. following reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins at Go Brit, Cabañas Restaurant, Tienda La Bendicion, and The Listening Booth.
According to DSP, investigators determined that two suspects forced entry or attempted to force entry into the businesses. Police said money was stolen in some cases, while attempts were made to steal money in others.
Marissa Levy, owner of The Listening Booth, said in a Facebook post that she was awakened by a state trooper who informed her that the business had been broken into. Levy said cash was stolen, and the business's door was damaged, but she was grateful that additional damage was not done.
During the investigation, troopers learned of three additional cases in the area that police described as similar in nature. Those businesses were Bushel's Sports Bar and Grill, Café Pink Blossom, and Matt's Fish Camp.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Stimac at 302-752-3791. Tips can also be submitted through the Delaware State Police Facebook page or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.