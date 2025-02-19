MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro Police are investigating a shooting that took place in front of the Millsboro Village Apartments that sent one person to the hospital.
Police investigate shooting in Millsboro, one victim shot in the leg
- Torie Seagraves
Torie Seagraves
Reporter
Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.
-
-
Tags
Locations
Torie Seagraves
Reporter
Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Severe Weather Alert for Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland
-
Severe Weather and Snowstorm Expected for Sussex County and Ocean City
-
Georgetown man arrested for seventh DUI after hitting an electrical box, mailbox, and tree
-
Third time's a charm: New date for SS United States to set sail
-
Chappell Farm development site for sale at Route 1 and Cave Neck Road