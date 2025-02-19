Police

On Feb. 10 at around 8:15 p.m., Millsboro Police say a shooting occurred on Old Landing Road, outside of an apartment building. 

MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro Police are investigating a shooting that took place in front of the Millsboro Village Apartments that sent one person to the hospital.

On Feb. 10 at around 8:15 p.m., Millsboro Police say a shooting occurred on Old Landing Road, outside of an apartment building. A single victim was shot in the leg and flown to Christiana Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the pictured car was involved in the shooting and is asking for anyone with information to contact Lieutenant David Moyer at 302-934-8174, or by email at David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us.
 
Police believe the pictured car was involved in the shooting and is asking for anyone with information to contact Lieutenant David Moyer at 302-934-8174, or by email at David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us. Information can also be provided anonymously at Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

