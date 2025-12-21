MILTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home early Sunday morning in Milton.
Troopers responded around 6 a.m. to a home in the 30000 block of Fisher Road after reports of gunfire. Police say a 39-year-old resident heard what sounded like an object hitting the home, and troopers later found a bullet hole in the front of the house with damage inside.
Two adults and two children were inside the home at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to police.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Z. Spudis at 302-752-3795 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.