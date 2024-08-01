REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is investigating a theft that took place on Monday night.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, on July 29 at 10:30 p.m., two suspects stole flags from a house on Maryland Avenue. The suspects are described as a tall, thin white man and a shorter black woman. Witnesses believe both suspects are in their late teens.
According to Lieutenant Mark Sweet of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, the flags stolen were rainbow pride flags.
The Rehoboth Police Department stated that the suspects arrived in a white minivan with another person.
The Rehoboth Police Department is continuing its investigation. The police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information about the suspects to contact patrolman Marie Fuller at 302-227-2577.