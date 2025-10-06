Shooting on US-13 near laurel under investigation, no injuries reported

Delaware State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on US-13 near laurel early Oct. 5, where shots were fired between two cars. No one was injured. 

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred Oct. 5 on US Route 13 near Laurel.

According to troopers, the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US 13 between Delmar and Laurel. DSP says a preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota traveling in the left lane was fired upon by someone in a Chrysler sedan driving alongside it in the right lane.

Police say the accused shooter fired several rounds, hitting the passenger side of the Toyota, before driving away from the scene near Scarborough Lane. According to police, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.

