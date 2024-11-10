Milton crash

The crash resulted in significant damage, leading to a prolonged closure of Harbeson Road while crews worked to repair the downed power lines.

HARBESON, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident early Sunday involving a Toyota Camry that left the roadway on Harbeson Road near Shingle Point Road, striking a mailbox and a utility pole before overturning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 10, when the Camry, traveling southbound, veered off the road into a ditch. The driver fled the scene before troopers arrived, and authorities are actively working to identify and locate the driver and any possible occupants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact DSP Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

