HARBESON, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident early Sunday involving a Toyota Camry that left the roadway on Harbeson Road near Shingle Point Road, striking a mailbox and a utility pole before overturning.
According to police, the crash occurred around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 10, when the Camry, traveling southbound, veered off the road into a ditch. The driver fled the scene before troopers arrived, and authorities are actively working to identify and locate the driver and any possible occupants.
The crash resulted in significant damage, leading to a prolonged closure of Harbeson Road while crews worked to repair the downed power lines.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact DSP Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.