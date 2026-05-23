DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach Police are investigating a vandalism incident that occurred overnight at Woody’s Dewey Beach, where a man allegedly spent more than two hours damaging property on the restaurant’s deck.
Police said they have tentatively identified the suspect as Joseph Hoyle. Authorities said the suspect was not in custody as of Saturday and is believed to still be in the area.
According to a social media post from Woody’s, the man arrived around 2:13 a.m. and allegedly spent more than two hours throwing, kicking and breaking items on the outdoor deck, including tables, chairs, televisions and lights. The owner also alleged the suspect remained outside the business for several hours before leaving around 7:30 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s location to contact the Dewey Beach Police Department at 302-227-1110.
Authorities also urged the public not to share altered or AI-generated images related to the investigation, saying doing so could create confusion and interfere with the investigation.