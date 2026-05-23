Woody's

Dewey Beach Police are searching for a suspect accused of causing extensive damage to Woody’s Dewey Beach during an overnight vandalism incident early Saturday morning. (Woody's Dewey Beach)

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach Police are investigating a vandalism incident that occurred overnight at Woody’s Dewey Beach, where a man allegedly spent more than two hours damaging property on the restaurant’s deck.

Police said they have tentatively identified the suspect as Joseph Hoyle. Authorities said the suspect was not in custody as of Saturday and is believed to still be in the area.

According to a social media post from Woody’s, the man arrived around 2:13 a.m. and allegedly spent more than two hours throwing, kicking and breaking items on the outdoor deck, including tables, chairs, televisions and lights. The owner also alleged the suspect remained outside the business for several hours before leaving around 7:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s location to contact the Dewey Beach Police Department at 302-227-1110.

Authorities also urged the public not to share altered or AI-generated images related to the investigation, saying doing so could create confusion and interfere with the investigation.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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