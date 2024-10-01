OCEAN CITY, Md. - From Oct. 8 through Oct. 13, Ocean City will designate a Special Event Zone for the annual Endless Summer Cruisin' event.
According to the city, this event will attract thousands of car enthusiasts. The Special Event Zone will lower speed limits and increase fines for traffic violations, with additional penalties for motor vehicle offenses.
Police from multiple agencies, including the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, will strictly enforce traffic laws. Attendees are urged to keep sidewalks clear, use crosswalks and avoid unsafe driving behavior. Trailer parking permits are required, with limited parking available at the 100th Street gravel lot and the West Ocean City Park and Ride.
This urgency follows an accident at Ocean City Bike Week last month that left a local student in critical condition.