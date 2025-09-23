1

Police warn riders to walk bikes and scooters on Route 50 Bridge.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police are urging people to walk their bikes and electric scooters across the Route 50 Bridge after dozens of riders were observed ignoring the rules, creating safety risks for pedestrians.

The Route 50 Bridge is a vital connection for people traveling to and from downtown Ocean City, whether by car or on foot. But longtime bridge fisherman Rich Bell says he has noticed more people riding bikes and electric scooters across the narrow walkway. 

"I'm leaning against the rail fishing, and I'm not paying attention. I just make a quick turn and they run into me. You see them going by 20, 30 miles an hour. You know, the bikes are bad enough, but the scooters are really fast now," Bell said.

On Monday, the Ocean City Police Department reminded the public that people must walk their scooters and bikes while crossing the bridge. (Ocean City Police Department)

On Monday, the Ocean City Police Department reminded the public that people must walk their scooters and bikes while crossing the bridge. Despite signage, dozens of riders were observed ignoring the rules.

"There's more scooters than ever, whether it's mid-afternoon or middle of the night. And it's really dangerous," Bell added.

The Ocean City Police Department said it plans to continue public education and issue fines when necessary. Violators could face $90 tickets.

