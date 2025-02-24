OCEAN CITY, Md. - Parking fines in Ocean City could soon become more costly during special events.
The town is considering a proposal to increase parking fines during high-traffic events, aiming to encourage legal parking during the busiest times. While officials say the move is necessary to manage congestion, some believe it is just another way to generate revenue.
Greg and Loraine Bott feel the increased fines are unnecessary. “It’s a big boost to the economy, bringing extra people in, and they’re already spending money on higher hotel, food, and drink prices,” Greg said. “Parking should be the least of their worries.”
Currently, parking in Ocean City is free, but that will change as summer approaches. During peak season, finding a parking spot near the beach is a challenge. Some visitors may resort to parking illegally, leading to citations. Under the proposed changes, those caught illegally parking during special events—such as Fourth of July fireworks or the Cruisin’ Ocean City car show—could face doubled fines. For example, a $100 fine would jump to a $200 if issued during a major event like the Oceans Calling music festival.
However, others, like Bill Bonnett, support the changes. “People need to consider the safety factor,” he said. “If there’s a fire hydrant blocked, and an emergency happens, someone’s life could be at risk.”
The Public Works Department will present the proposal to the Ocean City Council on Tuesday. If approved, visitors may need to be more cautious about where they park during major events—or risk paying a hefty fine.