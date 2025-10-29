OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council has asked the Worcester County Commissioners to increase the county's hotel room tax from 5 percent to 6 percent.
Susan Jones, director of the Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, said a one-percent increase could generate around $5 million for the town.
"The amount of money that's generated from room tax really goes a long way to helping fund a lot of those general fund expenses, like the lifeguards and police and fire, EMS. It also goes to the tourism," Jones said.
Anita Abbott spent a night in Ocean City Wednesday to enjoy the town and check out the waves, but news of a possible hotel room tax hike quickly turned her excitement to concern. "It's a shame that we have to raise taxes. You know, a lot of people are struggling," Abbott said.
Jones said the increase would help the town keep up with rising costs and an extended tourism season. "Residents are not paying that. It would be the visitors that would be paying that, and it would not be a huge change. It might be a dollar a night," she said.
While some worry the hike could steer visitors away, Abbott said she doesn’t think it will make much of a difference. "I really don't think it's going to make a huge difference for people that are coming in during the summertime. I think they're going to come no matter what," she said.
The Ocean City Council hopes to have the tax increase in place by January 1, giving hotel and motel operators time to adjust rates ahead of the 2026 summer season.