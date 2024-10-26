DELAWARE - On Oct. 15, Bayhealth held its annual Infant and Perinatal Loss Ceremony in observance of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
The ceremony provided grieving families with a supportive space to honor the loss of a child during pregnancy or shortly after birth.
As part of the ceremony, the Bayhealth Foundation unveiled an infant memorial wall at both Kent and Sussex campuses, allowing families to display their infants’ names.
"We were honored to play a role in the healing process for families impacted by loss," said Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh, DMin.
Attendees included Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, Sen. Eric Busckon and Dover Chief of Police Thomas A. Johnson, Jr., along with Bayhealth’s chaplains, nurses and Bereavement Committee members, who offered comfort and support.