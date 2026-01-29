SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With more snow expected this weekend, Delaware transportation crews and residents are preparing for another round of winter weather that could impact roads, neighborhoods and daily routines.
DelDOT says it is well-positioned to handle the storm, with strong salt supplies and additional deliveries on the way.
“In Sussex County, we have about 11,000 tons of salt on hand at our various yards across Sussex, which is a very good amount,” said C.R. McLeod with DelDOT. “So we’re feeling good about that. We still have a sufficient supply of salt.”
McLeod said more shipments are expected before the storm arrives. DelDOT anticipates another 10,000 tons of salt will be delivered by the end of the week.
While major highways and primary roads are DelDOT’s first priority during snowfall, officials emphasized an important distinction for neighborhoods. The four-inch snowfall threshold applies specifically to state-maintained subdivision roads, not roads in general.
DelDOT does not plow privately owned and maintained subdivisions. If a subdivision’s roads are state maintained, crews will plow them, but in a major snow event it could take three to four days after the storm ends before those neighborhoods are reached.
While road crews prepare outside, hardware stores are seeing heavy demand for winter supplies. At Ace Hardware, ice melt is selling out almost as quickly as it arrives.
“I’ve been getting nonstop calls about ice,” said Grace Canvin, who works at the store. “Luckily, we were able to get in one or two pallets of ice melt this morning, and people have already been buying it up.”
The surge in sales shows many residents are trying to stay ahead of slippery conditions after recent snow and ice.
DelDOT urges drivers to slow down, give plow trucks extra space and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy snowfall. Officials say preparation by both crews and residents is key to reducing impacts as Sussex County braces for another wintry weekend.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.