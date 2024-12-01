WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he has issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, covering both his federal gun charges conviction and a separate guilty plea in a federal tax evasion case. The move marks a reversal for the president, who had repeatedly stated he would not use his executive authority to intervene in his son’s legal troubles.
In a statement, Biden explained the decision, saying he believes Hunter was unfairly prosecuted and singled out because of his family ties.
"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong."
Hunter Biden was convicted on federal gun charges in June for providing false information on a background check form. He also pleaded guilty in September to failing to pay taxes on time due to struggles with substance abuse but later paid the back taxes, interest, and penalties. Hunter faced sentencing on Dec. 12 for the gun case and Dec. 16 for the tax case.
The president said the charges would not typically lead to criminal trials in similar circumstances. He criticized what he called the political pressures that derailed a plea deal negotiated with the Justice Department and argued that partisan motivations had infiltrated the process.
“There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution,” Biden said. “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”
A senior White House official confirmed that Biden made the decision to issue the pardon over the weekend after consulting with close aides. The official added that Biden, now near the end of his term, weighed the personal and political ramifications of his choice but concluded that ensuring Hunter would not face jail time was the right decision.
Biden, 82, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and said he hopes the American people understand the rationale behind his actions. “I believe in the justice system,” Biden said. “But as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice. … I hope Americans will understand why a father and a president would come to this decision.”