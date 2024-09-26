REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - President Biden is scheduled to arrive Friday at his North Shores' home for the final weekend of September. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) beginning Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
Based on the FAA report, there is a TFR for Dover on Friday at 1:15 pm. Previously when Dover has had a restriction it has meant the President will fly to Delaware on Air Force One before completing his trip to the Rehoboth Beach area.
This will be Biden's eleventh visit to the coast this year. It also means he will have spent every weekend in September in Delaware. The previous three weekends were at his Wilmington area home. The TFR remains in effect for this part of Delmarva until 11 a.m. Monday.