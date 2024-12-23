OCEAN CITY, Md. - A month-long vacation may soon become the only option for certain rentals in Ocean City as town officials consider major changes to short-term rental policies in residential areas.
The Ocean City Council is set to discuss a proposed regulation that would require rentals in R-1 residential areas to have a minimum stay of 31 days. This change, aimed at preserving the character of neighborhoods, has sparked concerns among local property owners and rental businesses.
Marylee DeMarco, who owns rental properties in Ocean City with her husband, doubts the feasibility of such a requirement.
“I can’t see many families that would be able to or willing to rent for that long period of time,” DeMarco said.
She added that while she understands the desire to regulate party-goers in residential areas, a month-long requirement might go too far.
“Make it a week long or two weeks long. I think then you eliminate the long weekend partiers,” DeMarco suggested.
John Magathan, co-owner of Bluvista Vacation Rentals, echoed concerns about the practicality of the proposal.
“The average length of stay prior to COVID was about five days. Today it’s closer to four days. So the trend is downward,” Magathan explained.
The proposed 31-day minimum rental duration is not the only regulation under consideration. Other changes include:
On-Call Property Managers: Property owners would be required to have a designated representative within one hour of the property to address any issues during a guest’s stay.
Occupancy Limits: In R-1 and MH (manufactured housing) areas, overnight occupancy would be limited to two people per bedroom, plus two additional occupants. Children under the age of 10 would not count toward these limits.
The Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission has approved these changes, and they now move to the City Council for a first and second reading before they can be enacted.