Proposed Belhaven Hotel returns to Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission will continue its review of the site plans for the proposed Belhaven Hotel on Monday, September 30th. This new development would be a four-story structure, featuring retail space on the ground floor and an underground parking garage. The hotel would be located on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, at the current site of Candy Kitchen.
During a meeting in July, the Planning Commission recommended several clarifications to the site plan for the applicant to consider. These recommendations pertained to height regulations, lot coverage, minimum parking spaces, and the loading dock.
A public hearing to discuss these amendments with the applicant will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.